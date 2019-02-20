Lok Sabha elections 2019: A return to the lure of coalition politics?

On May 13, 2004, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance suffered what most then considered a shock defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 138 seats to the Congress party’s 145, failing to emerge as the single largest party – a feat it had accomplished in 1996 (161-seats), 1998 (182-seats) and 1999 (182 seats).

The BJP’s poor performance was primarily the result of its tally having nosedived in two states and a quasi-state – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi. The Congress became the single largest party ...