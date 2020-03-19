MP crisis: Setback for Congress as SC orders floor test by 5 pm tomorrow

The on Thursday ordered the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to prove its majority in the Assembly by 5 pm on Friday.





"Voting will be by show of hands and the entire proceedings will be video graphed," a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said.



BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan had moved the court seeking an immediate floor test for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

The apex court had earlier noted that 16 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh can't be held captive, adding they can take a call on whether or not they want to proceed to the floor of the assembly. The court said it has to ensure there is a free exercise of choice that these 16 MLAs can make.

The Congress sought deferment of the trust vote in the Assembly till bypolls are conducted in vacant seats.

The 15 month old government plunged into crisis after 22 rebel MLAs submitted resignations following Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined BJP.