Maharashtra: SC orders Fadnavis govt to face floor test on Wednesday

The Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra will have to prove its majority in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered as it listed conditions for the floor test.
The floor test will be done through open ballot and it will be recorded on video, the court said. A pro-tem or temporary Speaker will administer the oath of office to newly elected MLAs and finish the exercise by 5pm, the apex court ordered.
According to convention the senior-most MLA is made pro-tem speaker. Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat is the senior most member in the new house, as per TV reports.
The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Indian National Congress which had challenged Fadnavis’s appointment welcomed the order.
