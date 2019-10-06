Maharashtra Youth Cong promises unemployed allowance of Rs 5000 a month

Monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for educated unemployed youths and statutory 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local youths are some of the prominent promises made by Maharashtra Youth Congress in its “first-of- its-kind” manifesto for the October 21 assembly polls, which was released on Saturday.

It also promises government scholarships for meritorious local students pursuing higher education in foreign universities, waiver of educational loan and providing free of cost higher education to differently abled youths.

The document states that if elected to power the Congress-led government will stand guarantor for loans taken by wards of farmers for pursuing higher education.

Maharashtra Youth Congress President Satyajeet Tambe told reporters that as many as 30 million youth got connected to its platform as part of “Wake Up Maharashtra, Act Today for your Tomorrow” programme.

“Thousands of suggestions, views, ideas and solutions received so far were shortlisted and consolidated to create one-of-its kind ‘Youth Manifesto’,” he said.

He said education loans availed till September 30, 2019 will be waived.

Tambe promised increase in intake in government hostels for the needy youths and free higher education for all differently abled youths.

“Educated unemployed youth will receive an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month and statutory 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local youth,” he said.