Modi raps Congress for playing to middle man's tune in defence deals

Following the heated debate in Parliament on the Rafale defence deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the for allegedly working at the behest of middle men while in power.

Addressing a jam-packed rally at Baripada, some 250 km from Bhubaneswar, Modi assailed the over Christian Michel, dubbing him the 'Michel Mama' or 'Michel Uncle' of the Michel is an alleged go-between in the AgustaWestland

Alleging that Michel had deep liaisons with top Congress leaders and ministers, the prime minister said, “The middle man (Michel) had information about every file movement in the Prime Minister’s Office - perhaps more information than the Prime Minister himself. He even had the details of the deliberations of the Cabinet Committee on Security”.

“I do not understand whether the Congress was running the government or it was Michel Uncle's court", Modi said in a sardonic tone.

He went on to say that the investigative agencies would probe all the irregularities of those who tried to save middlemen.

“The country is coming to grips with how a conspiracy was hatched between 2004 and 2014 to weaken its defence forces. Now that our government is bringing the forces of the country out from the conspiracy, it is rattling them (Congress)", he added.

Modi commended his government’s defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her spirited response to the Opposition’s barbs on the Rafale deal. “I commend Raksha Mantri (defence minister) Nirmala Sitharaman for showing the people of India the real face of those who deceive the country, those compromising the security for and those who insult the revered Parliament with their immaturity".

Sitharaman during a protracted debate in the Parliament on the Rafale deal, junked all graft charges, asserting the was better on every count and that it would bring Modi back to power.

Modi was in Odisha, his second visit to the state in less than a fortnight, to set in motion projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore. The projects included dedication of Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur section of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), laying of foundation stone for three highway projects, inauguration of a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) and railway projects.