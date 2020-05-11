JUST IN
Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised again in Lucknow, second time in 5 days

Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday

Mulayam Singh Yadav | Samajwadi Party

Agencies  |  Lucknow 

Mulayam Singh Yadav with Amar Singh during a press conference at his residence in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Mulayam Singh Yadav suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy | Photo: PTI

A day after he was discharged, Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted back into the Medanta hospital, late on Sunday night, after he complained of stomach pain.

This is the second time in the past five days that Mulayam had to be hospitalised. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday, news agency IANS reported.

He was said to be suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy.

"There is swelling in his intestines but he is stable and should recover soon. Gastro-surgeon is monitoring his health," said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of the Medanta hospital.
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 09:40 IST

