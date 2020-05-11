Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised again in Lucknow, second time in 5 days

-
ALSO READ
Why SP and BSP are reluctant to take advantage of CAA turmoil in UP?
With 2 years left for UP's election, SP's first family set for reunion
When will Farooq Abdullah come to the House: Mulayam in Lok Sabha
Shivpal extends olive branch to Akhilesh, says ready to form govt with SP
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy gifts onions on Sonia Gandhi's birthday
-
A day after he was discharged, Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted back into the Medanta hospital, late on Sunday night, after he complained of stomach pain.
This is the second time in the past five days that Mulayam had to be hospitalised. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday, news agency IANS reported.
He was said to be suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy.
"There is swelling in his intestines but he is stable and should recover soon. Gastro-surgeon is monitoring his health," said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of the Medanta hospital.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU