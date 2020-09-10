NDA candidate Harivansh may win Rajya Sabha deputy chairman race

There is hardly any doubt that journalist-turned-politician Harivansh, who is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman’s post, will be elected, even against a candidate backed by the united Opposition — Tiruchi Siva from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Harivansh filed his nomination on Wednesday, backed by his party, the Janata Dal United (JDU).

The election will take place on September 14. Apart from the edge the NDA has in the 245-member Upper House (101 after the elections in June when NDA’s strength went up ...