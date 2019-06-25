Need to move together to fulfil dream of a strong and inclusive nation: PM

-
ALSO READ
Modi's address to nation: India successfully tests anti-satellite weapon
92 trips to 57 countries since 2014: Here's what PM Narendra Modi achieved
Lok Sabha polls 2019: PM Modi to address rally in Uttarakhand on Thursday
PM Modi biopic to release on May 24 after Lok Sabha elections results
NDA govt committed to Assam Accord, mulling to grant ST status: PM Modi
-
In his first address to Parliament after being voted to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday stressed on the need to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.
The Prime Minister, who was replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, said the NDA was given a chance to rule in 2014 as people thought it was a way of escaping from the UPA regime.
"We have to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.
"I think beyond winning and losing elections. I strive for the welfare of the countrymen. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," Modi said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU