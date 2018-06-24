Newsmaker: Mallikarjun Kharge is truly talented for Maharashtra politics

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has been appointed general secretary in charge of the Congress in Maharashtra. He has replaced Mohan Prakash, former VP Singh associate, socialist and ineffective in revamping the party in the state.

It was at the intervention of state party leaders who could see their fortunes plummeting unless the central leadership intervened, that Prakash was replaced. What does he bring to the table? Kharge is a Dalit, has never ...