Newsmaker: Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik looking beyond ceremonial role

Satyapal Malik (pictured), Governor of Meghalaya, has been in the news lately. Actually, he has never been out of the news.

Even his adversaries describe him as smart and intelligent — but with a tendency to overreach. Malik’s career began in student politics when he was elected president of the Meerut University students’ union in the early 1970s. Anti-Congress movements were just beginning to show and consolidate, and Chaudhary Charan Singh (a great institution builder no matter what anyone might say) was always on the lookout for young men who could take the ...