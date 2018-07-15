Newsmaker: Sumitra Mahajan, the woman who turned Indore into BJP citadel

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 18, the spotlight is going to be on Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the first woman parliamentarian in the country to win eight elections in a row from the same constituency (Indore). Mahajan has written to MPs, entreating them to behave so that the Lower House is not the washout that it has been in the last couple of sessions.

Mahajan belongs to Konkan district in Maharashtra and was married into an Indore family. She rose in politics, largely on the back of municipal politics and has an illustrious history locally. She won the 2014 election by ...