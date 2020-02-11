No information on group called 'tukde tukde gang': Govt tells Parliament

The government on Tuesday told it has no information about any group called the "tukde gang", a term Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers and leaders use to describe rivals and dissidents they accuse of conspiring to split the country.

"No such information has been brought to the notice of the government by any law enforcement agency," said G Kishan Reddy, minister of state for home, in Lok Sabha, according to news agency PTI.

Congress members Vincent H Pala and Jasbir Singh Gill had asked the government if an organisation called the 'tukde gang' has been identified and catalogued by the or any central or state law enforcement agency. The lawmakers wanted to know if the term was based on specific inputs and whether the ministry or any intelligence agency has drawn up a list of alleged leaders and members of the "tukde tukde gang".

Home Minister Amit Shah, while campaigning for Delhi elections in December, had accused the Congress party of leading the "gang". "Citizenship Amendment Act was discussed in the Nobody (the Opposition) said anything... Once they were out (of Parliament), they started misleading people," Shah had said, referring to a controversial law that provides citizenship on the basis of religion.

"I want to say that it's time to punish the tukde-tukde gang led by the Congress. They are to be blame for the violence in the city. People in Delhi should punish them," he had said.