JUST IN
Old faces, new realities: Sangma, Rio, Saha will have to walk a tightrope
Nagaland to hold 39 urban local bodies election after 2 decades on May 16
Manik Saha stakes claim to form BJP-led govt for second term in Tripura
PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of MDA 2.0 govt in Meghalaya on Tuesday
Nagaland heading for oppositionless govt as parties support NDPP-BJP
Ask PM Modi why 60% voters did not vote for BJP: Ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar
Meghalaya: Conrad K Sangma submits letter of support of 32 MLAs
PM congratulates Sangma on his party's impressive performance in Meghalaya
PM's Act East policy, focus on peace, development behind Nagaland win: BJP
No hung assembly, NDA will form govt in all three NE states: Himanta
You are here: Home » Politics Â» News Â» North East
I am not the target, my leader KCR is: BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Old faces, new realities: Sangma, Rio, Saha will have to walk a tightrope

Even as BJP bridges gap between Northeast and rest of India with each election win and electorate opted for continuity over change, CM Sangma, Rio, and Saha will have to walk a tightrope

Topics
Politics | North East | Meghalaya

Aditi Phadnis 

Conrad Sangma (Left), Chief Minister, Meghalaya, Neiphiu Rio (Center), Chief Minister, Nagaland, Manik Saha(Right), Chief Minister, Tripura
Conrad Sangma (Left), Chief Minister, Meghalaya, Neiphiu Rio (Center), Chief Minister, Nagaland, Manik Saha(Right), Chief Minister, Tripura

Conrad Sangma

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Politics

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 22:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU