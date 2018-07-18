Over 25.2 mn minority students, 50% girls avail scholarship schemes: Naqvi

As many as 25.2 million minority students, half of them girls, availed three being offered by the government, said on Wednesday.

Naqvi said in Lok Sabha that scholarships are being given for the empowerment of minority students, including girl students all over the country.

All the three are implemented through the Scholarship Portal and the disbursement of scholarship is made under the mode, which eliminates duplication and leakage, he said during the Question Hour.

Naqvi said so far 25.2 million students belonging to minority communities have availed the scholarships, 50 per cent of whom were girls.

The schemes are for students in class I to X, from class XI to PhD and Merit-cum-Means based scholarship for professional and technical courses at undergraduate and post-graduate levels.

The minister said is also implemented online and the scholarship is disbursed under the DBT mode and the process has increased promptness, transparency and efficiency.

Also, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the provision of 700 million scholarships to students from the minority communities under its pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means based schemes till the year 2020.

told a media conference that under the three schemes, the government provided 600 million scholarships to students of this category during 2017-18.

"To meet the next target of 700 million scholarships, the total expenditure is going to be Rs 53.38 billion," he said.

The Minister also said that technology is being used in transferring scholarships directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries to avoid duplication and other problems.