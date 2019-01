The winter session of Parliament , which was scheduled to conclude a day before, will continue for one more day. Today, the government will seek to get passed in the Rajya Sabha a Bill that will enable the rollout of a 10 per cent quota for the economically weak among general-category candidates in jobs and education. Yesterday, nearly all parties supported the passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, but in the Rajya Sabha the Opposition parties are likely to question the Narendra Modi government over the timing of the general category reservation Bill. They have asked all their members to be present in full strength.