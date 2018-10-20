Political stability essential for development: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, in an interview with Shikha Shalini, talks about the development the state has seen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship. Edited excerpts: Jharkhand has almost 40 per cent of India’s mineral resources. Why has it been an underperformer? A major reason for this is political instability in the state for 14 years.

In Jharkhand, an Investor Global Summit was organised in 2017. We signed a substantial number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs). Every month, I take reports regarding grassroots level work related to these ...