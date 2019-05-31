Pralhad Joshi: From Dharwad's streets to managing parliament for govt

When he was a young boy, wanted to see the Karnataka Assembly. But, it did not materialise as his father's request was reportedly turned down by the then local MLA in Dharwad. It is sheer hard work and dedication that has landed Joshi, a four-time BJP MP from Dharwad, in the Union Cabinet. He is the - a position that was once held by his party colleague from Karnataka, the late Ananth Kumar. Joshi is also the minister for coal and mines.

He was attracted to the RSS at a young age, which gave him exposure to the BJP where he rose through the ranks to become the general secretary of the party's Dharward unit in 1995. He became the district president two years later.

Eventually, the prominent Brahmin face of the Karnataka BJP held the position of general secretary of the party's state unit and became the state president in 2013. He spearheaded the party's state unit at a time when former chief minister Yeddyurappa raised the banner of revolt, forming a regional party, Karnataka Janata Paksha. But Joshi, with his organisational capabilities, put his best effort to keep the herd united.

In this Lok Sabha election, the 56-year-old defeated Vinay Kulkarni of the Congress by a margin of 205,072 votes.