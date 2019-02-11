'Priyanka Sena' pledges life to country under the Gandhi scion's leadership

-
A group of Congress workers claiming to be members of 'Priyanka sena' -- an outfit whose members don pink coloured t-shirts which are embellished with a pledge and her image.
Media reports put the strength of the group at 500.
"Desh ke samman mein, Priyanka ji maidan mein, Maan bhi denge, samman bhi denge, waqt padega toh jaan bhi denge (To honour the country, with Priyanka Gandhi in the field, we'll give our respect and if needed, we'll lay down our lives as well)," says the pledge on their t-shirts.
Making her political debut as Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday roared into Uttar Pradesh with thousands cheering as her cavalcade slowly made its way through the city during a roadshow, being seen as the launch of the party's campaign in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
"With the Priyanka Sena at the Nehru Bhawan, Lucknow it is almost celebration here," tweeted Sushmita Dev, president of all India Mahila Congress.
