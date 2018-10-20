Rahul Gandhi may visit more temples in MP: They impact 109 seats directly

Wondering why is being so diligent about visiting temples? Political analysts in reckon that out of total 230 Assembly constituencies, 10 influential temples in the state have a direct impact on 109 seats. The temples that have a major impact on the electorate include Chaturbhuj temple (Orchha), Chintaman Ganesh temple (Ujjain), Devi Jagadambi temple (Khajuraho), Gajanan Maharaj temple (Indore), Mahakal temple (Ujjain), and Vishwakarma Temple and Chitrakoot, among others. Exactly how it works is not known but the temple is the centre of political chatter and going there gives politicians a certain cachet. While Gandhi has been to the Vishwakarma, Kamtanath and Gaurighat, he is likely to visit five more temples in MP next week.

Advice overload

The unit of the (BJP) held its meeting recently amid reports that the has advised the to prevent at least 78 out of 165 MLAs in the 230-member assembly from re-contesting as they are sure to be defeated. The advice is proving to be a headache for the as it doesn’t know how to handle the problem: If so many MLAs are axed, they are bound to become saboteurs and work against the new candidate, whoever he or she is. The RSS has also recommended contest from Bhopal (Govindpura) constituency instead of Budhni, his existing seat. If the CM is being counseled to change his constituency, things cannot be looking good for the Govindpura is considered a BJP stronghold. Former minister Babulal Gaur has held the seat eight times.