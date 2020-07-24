JUST IN
Congress finally remembers Narasimha Rao on 29th anniversary of 1991 budget
Rajasthan Governor agrees to call session, Congress MLAs end 5-hour dharna

Governor Kalraj Mishra, however, wanted the government's clarification on some points before he makes the announcement, Congress leaders said as they emerged from the Raj Bhawan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Congress MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot staged a sit-in protest at the Raj Bhawan demanding Governor Kalraj Mishra convene an urgent Assembly session, in Jaipur

Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp on Friday ended a five-hour dharna at the Raj Bhawan after Governor Kalraj Mishra assured that he will call a session of the state assembly.

Mishra, however, wanted the government's clarification on some points before he makes the announcement, Congress leaders said as they emerged from the Raj Bhawan.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said these points will be taken care of at a Cabinet meeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is calling at 9.30 pm.

The MLAs went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon, complaining that the Governor was sitting on letter that the Cabinet had sent seeking an assembly session on Monday. 
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 20:47 IST

