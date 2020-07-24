Rajasthan Governor agrees to call session, Congress MLAs end 5-hour dharna

-
ALSO READ
Tough time for Pilot, Gehlot camps as HC defers order till Friday
In relief to Sachin Pilot, SC says voice of dissent cannot be suppressed
Pilot, Gehlot rift widens as HC debates Speaker's role in barring MLAs
Rajasthan Cong issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting; Sachin Pilot to skip
Rajasthan HC to take up Sachin Pilot's plea against disqualification today
-
Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp on Friday ended a five-hour dharna at the Raj Bhawan after Governor Kalraj Mishra assured that he will call a session of the state assembly.
Mishra, however, wanted the government's clarification on some points before he makes the announcement, Congress leaders said as they emerged from the Raj Bhawan.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said these points will be taken care of at a Cabinet meeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is calling at 9.30 pm.
The MLAs went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon, complaining that the Governor was sitting on letter that the Cabinet had sent seeking an assembly session on Monday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU