Rajiv did not use his 1984 mandate to create an atmosphere of fear: Sonia

In a critique of the Narendra Modi government, but without naming it, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that her husband Rajiv Gandhi did not use the strength of the massive mandate he had won in 1984 to create an atmosphere of fear, to intimidate and threaten or to crush dissent and different points of views.

She also lauded her son Rahul Gandhi's act of quitting as the party chief after the Congress' loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She said Rajiv Gandhi believed if India has to occupy a special status on the world stage, it itself will need to be an inclusive ...