JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

AIADMK top leader Panneerselvam says functionaries should be loyal to party
Business Standard

Reports of Sonia resigning as Congress president are false: Spokesperson

Just before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, an internal dispute had emerged regarding 'leadership' issues in the party

Topics
Sonia Gandhi | Congress | Randeep Surjewala

ANI 

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Reportedly several senior Congress leaders have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the party

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false.

"Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false," Surjewala told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said he reiterates his demand to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to give the leadership of the party to Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared only of him.

"In an earlier video conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MPs, I categorically appealed to Sonia Gandhi at this moment to give the leadership of Congress party to Rahul Gandhi as Narendra Modi is scared only of Rahul Gandhi," Assam Congress president Ripun Bora told ANI.

Just before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, an internal dispute had emerged regarding "leadership" issues in the party.

Reportedly several senior Congress leaders have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the party, emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the Congress Working Committee.
First Published: Sun, August 23 2020. 21:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU