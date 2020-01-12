Rural losses in Gujarat Panchayat bypolls a wake up call for Congress

After achieving success in 2015 in rural body elections, the Congress in Gujarat is struggling to hold its ground.

If the recent results to panchayat bypolls are anything to go by, the opposition party in Gujarat is losing the narrative and unable to capitalise or exploit rural discontent and anger at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Unless the party unleashes a campaigning blitz in 2020, the polls to municipal corporations and municipalities, as well as district and taluka panchayat levels later this year, might undo its 2015 success, say political analysts and ...