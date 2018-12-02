Sajjad Lone, moderate Kashmiri politician singed for his ties with BJP

With only two MLAs in the 87-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sajjad Lone wanted to become chief minister. But, before he could execute his plan, Governor Satyapal Malik dissolved the House, claiming he was under pressure to install a man as chief minister who would have had little acceptability, and so he just ended the chances of a situation where the tail got to wag the dog.

Why the governor did this is another story. But who is Sajjad Lone? It was May 2002. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power in Delhi when the then principal secretary, Brajesh Mishra, got ...