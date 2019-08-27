SC says Chidambaram can't be arrested in INX Media case till Wednesday

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till Wednesday protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it would hear the arguments of the Enforcement Directorate on Chidambaram's two petitions, including the challenge to remand orders, on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, filed an application seeking transcripts of the questions and answers asked during the interrogation of the former minister.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said he would like to reply to the fresh application during his course of arguments in the case.