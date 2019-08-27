JUST IN
Probe agencies destroying my reputation on daily basis: Chidambaram to SC
SC says Chidambaram can't be arrested in INX Media case till Wednesday

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has rejected allegations of money laundering and corruption.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: CBI officials bring Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram to produce him at the CBI court in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 22, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till Wednesday protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it would hear the arguments of the Enforcement Directorate on Chidambaram's two petitions, including the challenge to remand orders, on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, filed an application seeking transcripts of the questions and answers asked during the interrogation of the former minister.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said he would like to reply to the fresh application during his course of arguments in the case.
