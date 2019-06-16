Sidhu's 'persecution complex' puts him in a fix in Punjab politics

After a photo-op with Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi last week, Navjot Singh Sidhu has retreated to his shell, staying away from the media and the public. As new minister of power in the Amarinder Singh government, the cricketer-turned-politician hasn’t taken charge of his ministry even a week after his appointment.

Sidhu presented his side of the story to the Gandhi siblings after drawing flak from the party leadership in Punjab for his indiscretion before and after the Lok Sabha election. While senior Congressman Ahmed Patel ...