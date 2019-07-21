JUST IN
Business Standard

Standoff between UP govt, Priyanka Gandhi ends day after her detention

She was stopped while she and her supporters were travelling to Sonbhadra by road

Press Trust of India  |  Mirzapur/Lucknow 

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting at Mandi Samiti Ground, Jarar, in Agra district, Monday, April 15, 2019. Photo: PTI

The standoff between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and the Uttar Pradesh government ended on Saturday, a day after she was detained by the Mirzapur administration when she insisted on travelling to the scene of a recent shootout in Sonbhadra.

Priyanka spent Friday night at the Chunar guesthouse, insisting she will not return to Delhi unless she meets the families of the victims. On Saturday, some of the villagers from Sonbhadra, where 10 people were gunned down over a land dispute, came to the guesthouse itself. Later, a Congress leader said she was returning to Varanasi, where she had landed on Friday. She had earlier met some of those injured in Wednesday’s clash at the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

But she was stopped while she and her supporters were travelling to Sonbhadra by road.

First Published: Sun, July 21 2019. 00:32 IST

