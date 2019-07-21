Standoff between UP govt, Priyanka Gandhi ends day after her detention

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi stopped from going to Sonbhadra to meet clash victims
Priyanka's Sonbhadra visit and the dynasty's fight against Cong's old guard
Brand Priyanka: Youngest Gandhi scion scores big on charm, pedigree, style
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: From background to forefront of Congress politics
'Jungle Raj in UP': Congress says BJP trying to 'deport' Priyanka Gandhi
-
The standoff between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and the Uttar Pradesh government ended on Saturday, a day after she was detained by the Mirzapur administration when she insisted on travelling to the scene of a recent shootout in Sonbhadra.
Priyanka spent Friday night at the Chunar guesthouse, insisting she will not return to Delhi unless she meets the families of the victims. On Saturday, some of the villagers from Sonbhadra, where 10 people were gunned down over a land dispute, came to the guesthouse itself. Later, a Congress leader said she was returning to Varanasi, where she had landed on Friday. She had earlier met some of those injured in Wednesday’s clash at the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.
But she was stopped while she and her supporters were travelling to Sonbhadra by road.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU