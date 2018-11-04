State Scan: Tamil Nadu by-polls to 20 Assembly seats will be a test for all

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, after 20 months of political instability since J Jayalalithaa’s death, can breathe easy, at least for now, because the Madras High Court has upheld the Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker’s order disqualifying the 18 dissident AIADMK MLAs of the T T V Dinakaran faction.

For Dinakaran and for his jailed aunt V K Sasikala, who was also an aide of J Jayalalithaa, the verdict is a setback. For Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his deputy O Paneerselvam (OPS), while the verdict is good news, the challenge is the by-polls for the 20 ...