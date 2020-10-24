Strategic retreater: Amarinder Singh's threat to resign is deeply political

Amarinder Singh, chief minister of Punjab and considered one of Congress party’s tallest leaders, has threatened to resign. If he does, this will be the third time. As in the past, this will be a sacrifice but, as tactics go, a deeply political one for this former army officer.

The first time Singh, a scion of the former Patiala royal family, quit the Lok Sabha and the Congress was in 1984 when the army entered the Golden Temple. He got the news of Operation Blue Star when he was playing golf near Shimla. He asked his colleagues in the Congress to accompany him to meet Indira ...