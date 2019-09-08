Tejashwi returns to Bihar, Yadav family feud for controlling RJD continues

Last month, security guards at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna were surprised as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav walked passed them. He was returning home after a nearly 45-day hiatus.

The next day, Tejashwi sat on a late-night dharna to protest against the Patna Municipal Corporation demolishing a milk market — inaugurated by his father, Lalu Prasad, when he was Bihar chief minister — near Patna railway station. He was joined by his elder brother, Tej Pratap. They called off their protest only after civic body officials assured the brothers that the ...