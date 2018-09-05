KCR-led TRS to dissolve Telangana Assembly; eyes victory in early polls

Alleging that the double bedroom housing scheme of the ruling was a total failure, in Telangana Wednesday announced a host of promises for various sections of the society, including construction of 200,000 houses every year for the weaker sections.

The party's announcement comes amid speculation about early assembly polls in Telangana. According to NDTV, the could be dissolved as early as Thursday so that early elections can take place in the state.

The promises pertained to housing for weaker sections, supply of fine rice through the public distribution system, free ration and power for SCs and STs, six domestic gas cylinders for below poverty line families, bicycles to girl students and funds for Gulf migrant workers, among others, a party release said.

Telangana PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, after a meeting with senior leaders, announced several promises, which would be implemented if the is voted to power in the next elections, the release said.

Reddy announced that the would clear all pending bills of 'Indiramma Housing Scheme' once it comes to power and all semi-finished houses would be completed.

All previous beneficiaries of the scheme would be given Rs 200,000 each for construction of another room on their own, he said.

"An amount of Rs 5 lakh each to eligible persons will also be given if they wish to construct their own house.

The next Congress government would construct 200,000 houses every year for the weaker sections," the party release quoted Reddy as saying.

He slammed the Government for its "failure" to provide double bedroom houses for weaker sections.

Hitting out at the ruling TRS, Reddy alleged that stopping Indiramma Housing scheme was a "bad and disgusting" political decision which consequently hurt the homeless people belonging to weaker sections.

"Nearly four lakh units were stopped only for political motives," Reddy said.

The Congress would come out with a detailed manifesto soon and the manifesto committee would be constituted after September 15, he said.

He said promises like crop loan waiver up to Rs 200,000, doubling of pension, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 to 1 million jobless youth, etc, would be the flagship schemes of the next Congress government.

Reddy said if voted to power, the Congress would implement a sub-plan for backward classes and minorities to ensure that funds are spent in proportionate to their population in the state.

He also promised that free power, up to 200 units, would be supplied to poor Dalits and Girijans.

Reddy said the promises were totally practical and would be implemented without any hassles.

"These promises are being made based on Telangana's monthly revenue of Rs 105 billion... our focus is people's welfare...," Reddy added.