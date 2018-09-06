JUST IN
KCR-led TRS to dissolve Telangana Assembly; eyes victory in early polls
Telangana Cabinet recommends dissolution of the state assembly

Rao met Governor ESL Narasimhan after Cabinet meeting

BS Web Team/Agencies 

Amid indications of early polls in Telangana, Chief Minister K C Rao on Thursday met Governor, informing him about cabinet's decision to dissolve the state Assembly.

Governor approved assembly dissolution as recommended by Rao. Governor has asked Rao to continue as caretaker Telangana CM till the new government is formed.

Sources in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) had yesterday claimed that the government has more-or-less made up its mind on dissolution of the assembly, whose term ends next year.

Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections next year, but the ruling TRS reportedly sees political benefit in delinking the two polls.


The decision on whether to hold an early election now rests with the Election Commission. In normal circumstances, election to the Telangana assembly would coincide with the Lok Sabha polls.

The party captured power in the state in the maiden assembly elections held in May 2014, winning 63 of the 119 seats.
