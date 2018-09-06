Telangana Cabinet recommends dissolution of the state assembly

Amid indications of early polls in Telangana, Chief Minister K C Rao on Thursday met Governor, informing him about cabinet's decision to dissolve the state Assembly.

Rao met Governor ESL Narasimhan after Cabinet meeting.



Governor approved assembly dissolution as recommended by Rao. Governor has asked Rao to continue as caretaker CM till the new government is formed.

Sources in the ruling Rashtra Samiti (TRS) had yesterday claimed that the government has more-or-less made up its mind on dissolution of the assembly, whose term ends next year.

Legislative Assembly polls in are scheduled to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections next year, but the ruling reportedly sees political benefit in delinking the two polls.



The decision on whether to hold an early election now rests with the Election Commission. In normal circumstances, election to the would coincide with the Lok Sabha polls.

The party captured power in the state in the maiden assembly elections held in May 2014, winning 63 of the 119 seats.