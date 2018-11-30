The game of gotra

It is a truth universally acknowledged that caste continues to play a big role in Indian elections. Turn on any television news channel this election season and you’ll find poll pundits pointing to graphs and trying to figure out how different caste groups might vote in the five state elections and how that could make all the difference to the results on December 11.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. More than seven decades after Independence, caste ought to have become a relic — unimportant, seldom remembered, something like your grandfather’s long-dead ...