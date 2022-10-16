JUST IN
Embrace change, show courage, says Tharoor in final appeal to Cong electors
Business Standard

The hunt for an heir: Will Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav work as one party?

Now, the absence of Mulayam from the SP firmament will test the political and electoral acumen of Akhilesh

Topics
Akhilesh Yadav | Mulayam Singh Yadav | Samajwadi Party

Virendra Singh Rawat 

Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav
Although Akhilesh Yadav is firmly in saddle as SP national president, the party has been facing rough weather ever since he rose to the helm in 2017

The death of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav last week and the crowds that congregated to pay their last respects to the leader reaffirmed the political clout and the people connect the former defence minister wielded in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh.

Read our full coverage on Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 22:11 IST

