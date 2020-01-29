Three capital for Andhra Pradesh: A proposition with a tumultuous history

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has added another chapter to the fraught history of setting up state capitals in India last week. His party has used the over two-thirds majority it enjoys in the legislative assembly to pass a resolution to abolish the legislative council or the Upper House (it houses indirectly elected representatives).

His reason: Reddy has tabled a Bill that establishes not one, but a decentralises power into three capitals for the state, based on the recommendations of an experts’ committee led by retired IAS officer G N Rao. Under this scheme, ...