UP CM meets 80 Kashmiri students at his home, assures their safety in state

In the backdrop of the abrogation of from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh chief minister today promised full security to the J&K pupils studying in the state.

Addressing a group of nearly 80 Kashmiri students at his official residence, Adityanath stressed it was the constitutional and moral responsibility of the state to provide security to all students, professionals and tourists of other states and even foreign countries in UP.

He exhorted students to share their problems with state officials for resolution. “There could be issues of scholarship delays or other matters. It is our collective responsibility to ensure your problems are resolved to your satisfaction,” he said while promising these matters would be kept confidential.

“There should not be any problem if matters are discussed in a congenial atmosphere and grievances are shared in a gentle manner,” he averred.

“Your parents are working hard for giving you a better future, and they have chosen UP for your higher studies. Since, your parents cannot be with you at all time, it is my responsibility to provide you with security and resolve your grievances,” he added.

The CM claimed he had long been mulling over hosting such a dialogue process with the J&K students, but his preoccupations with official work and frequent tours across the state elongated the event.

“I am happy that the process of such a dialogue with students has started with the J&K students. We will make sure all your issues are dealt with at the state and district levels. We will even take up such matters with the Centre and J&L government, if need be, to redress your problems,” he said.

“The state government will make sure that the students of other states are provided with full security and other amenities, and that there is no official laxity in this part,” he added.

Adityanath observed that in a democracy, dialogue was the best medium to settle issues. “There is no alternative to development for long term prosperity, and we have to decide as to how we can adapt to this process and become a part of the development story.”

“Everyone strives for security, a stable future and good job…together we can make a beginning,” he said adding religious and regions could be different, but all students were the children of the country and deserved to be cared for.

The CM announced he would host a similar programme in Noida, where he claimed more than 5,000 students of other states and countries were currently receiving education.

He exhorted the management of colleges and universities to organise site visits for the J&K students to familiarise them with the state and forge greater people-to-people interaction even as he said the government would also take the process forward.