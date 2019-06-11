Violence 'planted game' to topple her govt: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister on Monday accused the Centre and the of engineering violence to topple her government, a charge dismissed by the saffron party which observed a "Black Day" in the state to protest the killing of its workers.

The said it would not demand President's rule in even though "a lawless situation prevails" in the state as Banerjee would then seek sympathy votes, and vowed to "defy" her ban on its political programmes, including victory processions Amid spiralling post-poll violence in the state, Governor met Prime Minister and Union Minister in the national capital and apprised them of the situation in the state.

Unhappy with the Union advisory, Banerjee stepped up attack on the Centre, saying the violence was a "planted game" and rubbished speculation in the media about early polls in the state.

"The central government and (BJP) party cadres are trying to incite violence in West Bengal..we will not let Bengal turn into another Gujarat," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat in

Her Trinamool Congress wrote a letter to Shah in which it objected to the Home Ministry's advisory to the state government and termed it a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and an "evil ploy to grab power" in opposition-ruled states.

The took out rallies in and elsewhere, and held a shutdown in on Monday, as they observed a "Black Day" to protest against the killing of its workers and the alleged "deteriorating" law-and-order situation in West Bengal.