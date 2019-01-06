Vishwajit Rane, the 'young man in a great hurry' to be Goa's chief minister

Goa’s Health Minister Vishwajit Rane purportedly called a reporter and told him he had a conversation with former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who claimed to have important documents on the Rafale deal in his custody. In the phone conversation, Rane is urging the reporter to write a story.

The reporter made the transcript of the purported conversation public instead. But if he had written the story, what might have happened? Almost without doubt, Parrikar would have been badly discredited, seen in competition with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and possibly removed from ...