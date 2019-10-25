What social media opinionators had to say about the recent elections

There was more buzz online this week as the results came in after a lacklustre round of Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. The epitaphs for the Opposition had been written and pollsters had raised a green flag for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) juggernaut to roll on.

But on D-day, it became apparent that the BJP will have to rely on its ally, the Shiv Sena, in Maharashtra more than it had to in the last five years. And in Haryana, where too its seat tally reduced to deny it majority, the BJP was left to woo happy-to-help Independents. Here’s a list of Twitter trends ...