Why Arvind Kejriwal and his party must steer clear of even 'soft Hindutva'

Arvind Kejriwal’s superbly executed victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has thrown up a few questions that we must consider. The BJP has shown total dominance in Indian elections over everything, from narrative to booth management. For the first time, in a highly polarised match, it was not the BJP that came up with the goods in the end.

That must lead us to examine the victory and see what it portends. First we must look at the role of Delhi’s Muslims in the victory. Only 12 per cent of the population, they could not have made a significant impact in the ...