Argentina's crisis

In December 2019, President Mauricio Macri left Argentina in crisis. The outcome was unexpected. Macri was popular at the start of his four-year mandate.

His government's objectives were sound and ambitious: eliminate poverty, accelerate growth (cumulative 11 per cent in four years), reduce fiscal imbalances, and reduce inflation from over 20 per cent to 4-6 per cent in 2019. His policies were orthodox: floating of the exchange rate, central bank autonomy, inflation targeting, fiscal austerity, and elimination of all restrictions on the capital account. Macri’s programme was ...