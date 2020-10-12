High gold prices, weak demand hit gems, jewellery units: CRISIL SME Tracker

-
ALSO READ
Aatmanirbhar Bharat offers MSMEs short-term respite: Crisil SME Tracker
Courier SMEs' cup of woe spills over, shows CRISIL SME Tracker
MSME margins to shrink on Covid-induced loss of demand: CRISIL SME Tracker
Mixed spread ahead for packaged-foods SMEs: CRISIL SME Tracker
Coaching classes take online route amid Covid-19 spread: CRISIL SME Tracker
-
CRISIL Research expects the twin blows of high gold prices and weak global demand to hit the gems and jewellery sector hard in the current fiscal year (FY21). Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which make up 65-70 per cent of the sector, will be particularly impacted.
The sector is expected to contract by 35-40 per cent in value terms in FY21, as both domestic and export demand get impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Revenues of Indian exporters are expected to be hit by the global growth slowdown, decline in world trade, and postponement of global trade events and diamond and jewellery shows. Exports in the first quarter declined about 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
The downturn in exports is expected to hit Surat, India’s largest diamond cluster, which processes 80-90 per cent of the country’s diamond exports. SMEs, which form a large chunk of the cluster, will be hit especially hard.
Domestic demand, on its part, is expected to shrink in volume terms due to soaring prices, store closures during the lockdown, and limited discretionary spends since. Domestic volumes declined about 70 per cent in the first quarter.
Domestic gold prices are expected to rise 30-35 per cent YoY in FY21, mimicking global prices, due to heightened geopolitical uncertainties, recessionary fears, US Fed rate cuts, and rupee depreciation. This is expected to curb offtake.
In value terms, however, demand is expected to be hit to a lower extent due to higher prices. With gold prices projected to rise this fiscal year, people are expected to invest more in bars and coins.
Thus, SME clusters such as Thrissur and Coimbatore, which mainly manufacture plain gold and traditional jewellery, and cater largely to the domestic market, are likely to be hit.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU