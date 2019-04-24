2 billion domestic and foreign trips taken by Indians in 2018: Report

According to the recently released ‘How Does India Travel’ report released recently, the travel and tourism industry in India is experiencing a boom and is only going to get stronger in the next couple of years.

Compiling numbers and sharing trends from 2018, the report suggest that the boom has been fuelled largely by the digital ecosystem that helped travellers plan, research and discover new places and craft their identities on social media. The report also found that spending on lodging remains low as many Indians prefer to stay at either at their relatives’ or ...