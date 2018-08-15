31% Indians sleep less than 7 hrs; Kolkata, Gurugram sleep least: Survey

Sleeping woes Do you sleep well and what prevents you from getting adequate sleep? The answers are in the Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2018, a sleep survey conducted by Wakefit.co — a sleep solutions-driven company — and featuring 7,500 respondents from across India the surveyer went to.

Over a three-month-period, Wakefit spoke to people of different profiles and age groups and found that a whopping 60 per cent of Indians go to bed after 11 pm, which is past the recommended regular sleeping time, that is, between 10 and 10.30pm. Some of the other key findings were 31 per ...