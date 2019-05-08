ABB to Siemens, engineering MNCs leaner avatar a worthy bet for investors

ABB India has ensured a good start to the year, with its March quarter (Q1) revenues rising 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,850 crore and net profit surging 93 per cent to Rs 89 crore, on the back of better execution. The company follows a January-December financial year.

Despite the numbers meeting the Street’s estimates, its stock price fell over a per cent on Tuesday — the day it announced the results — hit by weak market conditions. The Q1 results are seen as critical for ABB, given it is the first quarter after the firm hived off its power grid ...