Average number of AI projects to grow 9 times in three years: Report

Rapid acceleration According to Gartner, Inc., the average number of artificial intelligence (AI) projects in place, in organisations which are currently working with AI and machine learning (ML), will grow nine times in the next three years.

These are findings of The Gartner AI and ML Development Strategies study conducted via an online survey in December 2018 with 106 Gartner Research Circle Members — a Gartner-managed panel composed of IT and IT/business professionals. The findings were released recently and it revealed that today, the average number of AI projects in place is ...