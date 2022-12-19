BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Meet the leaders of digital, payments banks

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO, Airtel Payments Bank





With over two decades of experience, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, a BTech from IIT Kharagpur and a management graduate from S P Jain Institute of Management and Research, has worked in leadership positions in a variety of sectors, including financial services, telecom and FMCG. He has been a key guiding force in building a fully digital bank. Prior to joining Airtel Payments Bank, Ananthanarayanan worked with blue-chip organisations like Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel.

Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI





Dilip Asbe has been MD and CEO of National Payments Corporation of India, the umbrella entity for retail in the country, since 2018. Earlier, he was its COO, and played a pivotal role in designing, building, operationalising and managing innovative payments processing platforms like UPI, BHIM, IMPS, and the home-grown card network, RuPay. Asbe holds an MSc degree in management from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, Visa





Sandeep Ghosh is the group country manager, India & South Asia, for Visa. Prior to this, he was partner and leader of the financial services consulting practice of EY for India. Ghosh had previously worked in roles such as CEO of Bharti AXA Life, led commercial banking verticals of Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citi for Asia and India. Ghosh is a graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, where he completed his MBA in marketing and strategy.

Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank





Rishi Gupta took over as the MD and CEO of Fino Payments Bank in 2015. Previously, he had held the roles of COO and CFO at Fino. Gupta has been associated with Fino for the last decade and a half. Prior to joining Fino PayTech, he worked with International Finance Corporation, ICICI Bank and Maruti Udyog. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Delhi, and is a qualified chartered accountant and cost and works accountant, and a member of ICAI and ICWAI.

Vishwas Patel, Chairman, Payments council of india (PCI)





Vishwas Patel is executive director at Infibeam Avenues and founder and CEO of the company’s payments business — CCAvenue. CCAvenue is among the top three online gateway platforms in India. It is a multi-channel platform that provides advanced solutions to online businesses in India, West Asia and the US. Patel is also the chairman of Payments Council of India, the primary industry body representing all the providers in India.

Parag Rao, Country Head - Payments Business, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & Marketing, HDFC Bank





Parag Rao joined in 2002 as Head, Sales & Distribution, Credit Cards. With his vast knowledge and understanding of technology trends, customer behaviour, and credit forecasting, he has been instrumental in building a profitable and sustainable payments business. Under his leadership, has grown to become market leader in the payments business in the country and has retained the position over the years.