FC Barcelona's La Masia is a philosophy, a brand and a virtual religion

Walk into Camp Nou and, even on a non-match day, the 99,000-seater stadium takes your breath away. Coloured in the distinctive maroon and blue of FC Barcelona, the words “Mes que un club” printed on the seats are unmissable. Translated from Catalan, they simply mean “more than a club”.

That is the identity of FC Barcelona in Spain, nay, Cataluña. Football is a way of life at FCB’s grand home stadium, which has nurtured the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Piqué. But this all-consuming ...