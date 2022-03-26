Fertiliser companies dig in for hard times amid Russia-Ukraine war

The forthcoming kharif sowing season, which begins in the monsoon, could be hard on both fertiliser companies and farmers on account of the Russia-Ukraine war. Urea prices are projected to soar because the war has pushed up prices of natural gas, a key raw material that accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the cost of production.

Non-urea fertiliser prices are likely to rise sharply, too. In the rabi season, for which harvesting begins in spring, DAP or Di-Ammonia Phosphate is the most widely consumed fertiliser apart from urea. In the kharif season, the consumption of various grades of ...