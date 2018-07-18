Fintech insurance start-ups grabbing attention of private equity, VC firms

Fintech start-ups working on the insurance domain are fast grabbing the attention of private equity and venture capital firms as innovative product offerings, digital experience coupled with lower insurance penetration level in India are supplementing their growth trend. As per data compiled by data analytics firm-Tracxn Technologies, fintech startups in the insurance space attracted $236.50 million (around Rs 15.5 billion) in investment across six deals so far in 2018.

In the year 2017, this number stood at $190.58 million (Rs 12.4 billion). The pace of investment in this space ...